Preliminary CXC CAPE 2022 results

Preliminary results of the May/June 2022 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) have been received in Grenada.

Three hundred and twenty-four (324) candidates were registered to write CXC (CAPE) examinations, of which 255 were female and 69 were male.

There were 858 unit entries in 39 units. Eight (8) centres participated in the examination. The largest entries were in Pure Mathematics Unit 1 (67), Management of Business Unit 1 (61), Communication Studies (54), Pure Mathematics Unit 2 (53), and Chemistry Unit 1 (51).

Table 1: Number of passes at each Grade level.

NUMBER AT EACH GRADE LEVEL I II III IV V VI VII Ungraded, Deferred or Absent 90 134 181 129 63 42 8 206 Overall, there were 90 Grade ones, 134 Grade twos, 181 Grade threes, 129 Grade fours, 63 Grade fives, 42 Grade sixes, 8 Grade seven and 206 ungraded or absent.

The overall percentage pass rate (Grades I-V) in the examination was 91.43%. Unit 1 had a pass rate of 90.24%, while Unit 2 has a pass rate of 92.18%.

The Unit 1 subjects with 100 percentage pass rate were Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Environmental Science, French, Geography, History, Integrated Mathematics, Law, Literatures in English, Sociology and Spanish.

The Unit 2 subjects with 100 percentage pass rate were Art and Design, Computer Science, Environmental Science, French, Geography, Law, Management of Business, Physics, Sociology and Spanish.

Two students received acceptable grades (I-V) in three (3) subjects with 3 Grade ones each as the best Unit 1 performers. In Unit 2 one student received 4 Grade ones, one student obtained 3 Grade ones and one student obtained 3 Grades ones and 1 Grade two.

NB: The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture has not yet received the preliminary slips for individual candidates from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Therefore, candidates will have to collect individual slips in the next week or two when they are received from the council. Candidates can continue to access their results electronically via the CXC Student Portal.

Note also that these results are preliminary and that CXC reserves the right to correct the information which will be confirmed on the final certificate.

