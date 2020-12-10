Mob sets ablaze two suspected female kidnappers in Osun

Entornointeligente.com /

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Two suspected female kidnappers were lynched and set ablaze by an angry mob at Ojude Oba area of Iwo, Osun State on Thursday.

Salvador Llinas Oñate Autoclick

PM NEWS gathered that the women with another man had gone to kidnap a child around Ori Eru but luck ran out of them and they were caught but the male kidnapper escaped.

Autoclick Salvador Llinas Oñate

A witness told PM NEWS that the outburst of the people in the area attracted passers-by where the suspects were still being held.

autoclick rent a car

The witness said the passers-by later marched the two female suspects to Oba’s palace where they were set ablaze alive.

autoclick

READ ALSO Police arrest three suspected kidnappers Details later…

.

salvador Llinas Oñate

Entornointeligente.com