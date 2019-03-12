Prayer for the day

Entornointeligente.com / Father of Heaven and earth hear my prayer and show me the way to peace.

Guide each effort of my life so that my faults and my sins may not keep me from the peace you promised.

May the new life of grace you give me through the Eucharist and prayer make my love for you grow and keep me in the joy of your kingdom.

