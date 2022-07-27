Powerful earthquake strikes northern Philippines, felt in capital

Entornointeligente.com /

The US Geological Survey said the 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Abra province and was strongly felt in the capital Manila, with no casualties reported so far. The quake was also felt strongly in Manila and the city’s metro rail systems were then halted at rush hour after the quake, the Transport Ministry said. (TRTWorld) A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has hit the northern Philippines, the US Geological Survey said, shattering windows of buildings at the epicentre and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres away in the capital Manila.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres, USGS added.

USGS initially said the quake measured at 6.8 magnitude and the earthquake's epicentre was about 11 kilometres east-southeast of Dolores.

The shallow quake struck Abra province on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am and the local seismological agency warned damage was expected.

A hospital in Abra province evacuated after a partial collapse following the quake.

The Philippine seismology agency chief said that landslides were reported in some parts of Abra, particularly in Manabo town.

Philippine President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, has ordered the immediate dispatch of rescue teams to the affected areas, said the press secretary. The president will also fly there to observe the area, the secretary added.

No casualties reported

In Dolores, which felt the full force of the quake, terrified people ran outside their buildings and windows of the local market were shattered, Police Major Edwin Sergio told AFP news agency.

«The quake was very strong,» Sergio said, adding there were minor cracks in the police station building.

So far, no casualties or major damage have been reported.

Renato Solidum, director of the state seismology agency, told DZMM radio station, that the quake could have caused damage in Abra, where Dolores is located, but did not see damage in Manila.

«In the capital region, it was not destructive. I think it does not have an effect on structures but good to inspect vital facilities like the MRT.»

