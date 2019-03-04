 Pound rises on signs pro-Brexit lawmakers are softening demands of PM May - EntornoInteligente
4 marzo, 2019
pound_rises_on_signs_pro_brexit_lawmakers_are_softening_demands_of_pm_may.jpg

Pound rises on signs pro-Brexit lawmakers are softening demands of PM May

4 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON (Reuters) – Sterling gained on Monday on signs some pro-Brexit lawmakers were increasingly willing to compromise with Prime Minister Theresa May, increasing the chances the British leader will get her Brexit deal through parliament next week.
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters

Entornointeligente.com

