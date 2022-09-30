POTUS: Ian, «The Deadliest Hurricane in Florida’s History»

Entornointeligente.com /

The country’s authorities have not yet specified the number of dead. U.S. President Joe Biden has drawn attention to the significant damage caused in Florida, with an expected high death toll.

Earlier, the President declared a state of emergency for the region in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which «could be the deadliest in Florida’s history,» he told a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) briefing.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said there are at least two «probable» deaths as Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon at category four on the Saffir Simpson scale.

According to the governor, the weather phenomenon caused a » once-in-500-year flood,» unleashed winds of 250 kilometers per hour.

As of midday Thursday, more than 2.6 million people, including southwest and central Florida, remain without power.

— President Biden (@POTUS) September 29, 2022 DeSantis said the significant damage caused by the hurricane would require years of efforts to rebuild beyond just an emergency response in the coming days or weeks.

Some death reports in Lee County have been received by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who said the number is expected to rise.

Criswell will travel to Florida on Friday for damage assessments. Search and rescue teams «will continue to be deployed as officials prepare for increased casualties from the storm,» the administrator said.

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 28, 2022 Leaving a path of destruction in southwest Florida, Ian became a tropical storm over land Thursday morning. The National Hurricane Center said it is expected to regain hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters later in the day, with South Carolina on target for a second U.S. landfall.

