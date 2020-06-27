Portugal, Sweden and Turkey fighting to secure 'air bridges' with the UK

Entornointeligente.com /

Portugal, Sweden and Turkey are hoping to see a return of British tourists if they can secure so-called "air bridges" with the UK – AP Portugal, Sweden and Turkey are fighting rearguard actions to secure "air bridges" with the UK, as Britain prepares to unveil its list of 50 countries to be exempted from quarantine.

Officials from Portugal, which relies on British holidaymakers for 20 per cent of its tourist income, has disputed claims that the country is facing a second wave of coronavirus in and around Lisbon that could keep it off the list .

It has re-imposed a lockdown in 19 Greater Lisbon parishes with all but supermarkets, restaurants and service stations closing at 8pm in the rest of the city.

Some 70 per cent of the 300 cases currently being reported daily are in Lisbon . But professor Henrique Barros, a leading epidemiologist and president of Portugal’s National Health Council, has told his British counterparts the outbreak is “clearly controlled,” there is no scientific or empirical justification for excluding Portugal from the list, and that the UK Covid-19 status is “worse”.

He said the outbreak is restricted to poorer areas of the city where tourists did not visit. “The places where tourists tend to walk around are the safest in the country. Tourists are not taking the overcrowded metro or train at 6am in the morning to go to work,” he added.

“They are using Uber or taxis, they go to the restaurant, they stay in hotels. I mean the risk is almost negligible.”

Coronavirus live map cases tracker Portugal, where the Algarve is rated among the top three destinations for UK tourists, is understood to be currently classed as “red” on the Government’s traffic light system for assessing risk. Visitors to countries rated green and amber will not be required to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

Countries are assessed on the prevalence of coronavirus, the UK’s confidence in the reliability of their data, and “crucially” the trajectory of the disease in the country, say Government sources.

Spain, Greece and France are the only countries so far publicly identified as likely “safe” destinations . Sweden has been identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as suffering a Covid-19 resurgence with 155 infections for every 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, higher than anywhere else in the WHO’s defined Europe region, other than Armenia.

Story continues This week Sweden reported its highest number of daily infections since the outbreak began, with 1,610 on Wednesday. However, Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said Sweden was seeing a rising number of infections because it was testing far more than before.

It was “unfortunate”, he said, that the WHO was “confusing Sweden” with countries at the start of their epidemic. “The number of admissions to intensive care is at a very low level and even deaths are starting to go down.”

The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey has doubled to 1,492 in a month, after the country started easing lockdown restrictions in late May.

Professor Guner Sonmez, of Üsküdar University, said Turkey gained an initial advantage by the virus arriving late in the country, having a health system that coped and a young population less at risk from Covid-19. However, he feared the Government was losing control after the easing of lockdown.

