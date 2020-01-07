Portugal mandates banks for new 10-year bond sale – lead manager

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) – Portugal will launch a new 10-year benchmark government bond via a syndicate of banks in the near future, market conditions permitting, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The sovereign has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Novo Banco to lead manage the sale of the new 10-year Portuguese government bond maturing on 18 October 2030, one of the lead managers said in a document seen by Reuters.

Ireland will seek to raise around 3 billion euros from a new 15-year bond sold via a syndicate of banks, according to market sources, while Slovenia launched a 10-year syndicated bond deal earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

