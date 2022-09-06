Portland schools battle on to get new year going

Entornointeligente.com /

The 2022-2023 academic year got off to a good start for most schools in Portland, although some were still reeling from challenges caused by termite and bat infestation, which has resulted in significant damage to furniture.

Titchfield High, which is renowned for its strong performance in the sciences both at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Education (CAPE) levels, is one such affected school.

Principal Richard Thompson told The Gleaner that 16 temporary classrooms built to accommodate students in grades seven and eight are infested with termites. The structures, made of plyboard, were erected to allow for the school to transition to a single-shift system.

Thompson noted that although the school has repeatedly received assistance from the Ministry of Education over the years, due to the age of the school, they have to treat the classrooms frequently to rid them of termites, a cost which he said is prohibitive.

«The Ministry of Education has really assisted us greatly, but the reality is that the demand for furniture in schools islandwide is very high. I am in talks with the ministry and I am confident that we will get additional assistance in short order, but in the meantime, we are doing what we can,» Thompson told The Gleaner .

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com