Mundo

Port worker hit by bus on Marcus Garvey Drive

A 65-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Coaster public passenger bus while reportedly waiting to cross a section of Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston on Wednesday.

He has been transported to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

The 65-year-old man was reportedly on his way home when he was run over, eyewitnesses say. 

The man is an employee of the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited.

