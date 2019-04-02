Port to be dredged for new ferry’s arrival

Entornointeligente.com / Before the newly-leased Jean De La Valette ferry arrives in T&T, there will have to be dredging of the waters off the Port of Port-of-Spain. This was revealed by Port Authority of T&T (PATT) chairman Lyle Alexander yesterday. “Whenever a vessel is not designed for your port….needless to say there will have to be adjustments made to accommodate the vessel. We have to accommodate the ramp, so works similar to what was done for the Galleons Passage will have to be made for this vessel.” Alexander said PATT was also now reviewing where to dredge and the best berthing space available to accommodate the Galleons Passage and JDLV. However, he said it was too early to tell what would be the cost of that adjustment. Pressed on if there was a proper tendering process of the vessel, Alexander replied: “Of course, of course.” But when told that there was no consultation with stakeholders regarding the leasing arrangement and when the tender had been advertised and by whom, Alexander sidestepped these questions. “At this stage of the game, I will not touch any of those questions,” he replied. But chairman of the Tobago arm of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad says the JDLV will not be able to solve the seabridge woes. She said Tobagonians have grown so accustomed to the seabridge fiasco they are now numb. “The Government is doing what they want. They are a dictatorship Government. They are not working with the people,” Hadad said, adding the chamber had been eliminated completely from the tendering process. Former People’s National Movement member Harry Ragoonanan meanwhile said he saw no tender being advertised and wondered if an evaluation had been done. “It gives the impression that the entire the acquisition process was fishy and flawed.” He said the Government owes the country answers. “We don’t know anything about this boat, which is worrying. Who are the boat’s owners? We don’t know if they are friends of the PNM.” Questions emailed to T&T Transparency Institute and directed to head of the organisation, Dion Abdool, were not responded to. George also did not respond to a text message sent by Guardian Media yesterday. LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian
