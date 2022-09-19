Porsche IPO Set To Become Europe’s Largest Listing In Over A Decade

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 85.67 +0.56 +0.66% Brent Crude • 10 mins 91.89 +0.54 +0.59% Murban Crude • 15 mins 91.76 -1.36 -1.46% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.722 -0.042 -0.54% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.454 +0.038 +1.57% Louisiana Light • 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80% Bonny Light • 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14% Opec Basket • 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64% Mars US • 3 days 84.61 +0.31 +0.37% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.454 +0.038 +1.57% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 4 days 90.15 -2.62 -2.82% Murban • 4 days 92.10 -2.82 -2.97% Iran Heavy • 4 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86% Basra Light • 294 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 4 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17% Bonny Light • 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14% Girassol • 4 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40% Opec Basket • 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 63.05 +0.16 +0.25% Western Canadian Select • 13 hours 63.51 -0.34 -0.53% Canadian Condensate • 13 hours 86.91 -0.34 -0.39% Premium Synthetic • 13 hours 85.16 -0.34 -0.40% Sweet Crude • 13 hours 82.31 -0.34 -0.41% Peace Sour • 13 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 13 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43% Light Sour Blend • 13 hours 80.31 -0.34 -0.42% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours 89.26 -0.34 -0.38% Central Alberta • 13 hours 78.61 -0.34 -0.43% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00% Giddings • 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00% ANS West Coast • 5 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17% West Texas Sour • 4 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01% Eagle Ford • 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00% Kansas Common • 28 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 4 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 min Germany’s Natural Gas Storage Will Last For Two And A Half Months 1 hour Porsche IPO Set To Become Europe’s Largest Listing In Over A Decade 2 hours Central Banks Eye Another Interest Rate Hike This Week 3 hours German Nuclear Power Plant To Shut Down After Reported Leak 3 hours Businesses Concerned As EU Proposes Crisis Supply Chain Rules 4 hours The UAE Plans To Ramp Up Its Oil Production Capacity 5 hours The Energy Crisis Is Pushing Germany Into A Recession 7 hours Global Oil Demand Dropped By Over 1 Million Bpd In July 12 hours German Gas Buyers Resume Nominations For Nord Stream 1 Supply 12 hours The World’s Largest Floating LNG Platform Restarts Production 3 days What Iran Should Do If JCPOA Fails 3 days U.S. And EU Nickel Imports From Russia Surge 3 days 33% Of All UK Exporters To EU Vanish Due To Brexit-Related Red Tape 3 days Octopus Expands Wind Energy Holdings With Investments In Germany And UK 3 days Massive Kazakh Oilfield Weeks Away From Restoring Output 3 days Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks 3 days U.S. Climate Chief Calls On Africa To Slash Emissions 3 days No Help Coming For New England Governors With Winter Fuel Supply 3 days Lithium Prices Soar To All-Time High 3 days Saudi Arabia And Russia Both Want $100 Oil 3 days Angry Customers Demand Explanation As German Energy Bills Soar 3 days Oil Refineries In China Struggle With Outages And Weak Demand 3 days Germany Seizes Control Of Russian-Owned Refinery 4 days Brazil Is Trying To Boost Diesel Imports From Russia 4 days Germany’s Tesla Plant Is Facing Yet Another Hurdle 4 days U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build 4 days Russia Says Natural Gas Exports To EU Will Drop By 33% This Year 4 days German Regulator Warns Of Severe Gas Shortage In A Cold Winter 4 days Shell’s Renewable Director Steps Up As New CEO 4 days Russia’s Largest Oil Producer Boosts Profits Despite Sanctions 4 days China’s Oil Demand Could Climb On New Fuel Export Quotas 4 days U.S. Railway Strike Averted At The Eleventh Hour 5 days Rail Dispute Could Trigger An Energy Shortage In The Northeast 5 days Oil Gains On Crossed Economic Wires 5 days U.S. Producer Prices Index Drops On Lower Gasoline Prices 5 days Offshore Drilling Rates Jump, Could Rise Further To $500,000 Per Day 5 days Congress Rushes To Prevent Railway Strike 5 days IEA: Global Oil Production Rose By 790,000 Bpd In August 5 days Vitol’s H1 Net Profit Exceeds Net Profit from All Of 2021 5 days Another European Steel Plant Scales Back Amid Ongoing Energy Crisis 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 3 days «Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall» – The New York Post 10 days Biden’s Plan to Checkmate China 6 days Wind droughts 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021 10 days «Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions» – Bloomberg 4 hours Beware the Left’s ‘Degrowth’ Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good) 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com