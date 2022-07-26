Population census to start September

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s 15th population and housing census will start in September and is expected to be completed by year-end.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke who made the announcement in Parliament Tuesday afternoon described the census as a «big deal» noting that it was more than just a count of the population.

He noted that the data from the census is an essential tool for policymaker as well as a source of information for businesses and the people of the country.

«Critical decisions are informed by data coming out of the census,» he said.

Clarke pointed out that the census captures information on the country’s housing stock and key social and demographic statistics that inform policy.

