Popocatepetl volcano causes concern among Mexican residents in adjacent areas

Authorities have deemed the situation as “Yellow phase 2” Just one day after two people were reported to have died during an earthquake, Mexican authorities issued an alert following two explosions at the Popocatepetl volcano Tuesday. Residents were asked not to go near the site. The alert has been set at Yellow Phase 2.

According to the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC), the first explosion was registered at 19:39 hours and the second at 19:42 hours, local time. It was not possible to determine the heights and direction due to weather conditions.

The CNPC also said that in the early hours of Tuesday, the Popocatepetl Volcano registered a new exhalation with ash after being active for several hours. The CNPC pointed out that at 04:20 hours an exhalation with ash occurred, the height of the column was 1.2 kilometers in a westerly direction.

The Popocatepetl is one of the most active volcanos in the country and is located in the territorial limits of the states of Morelos, Puebla, and the State of Mexico.

Yellow phase 2 means that the volcano shows an increase in activity and may have different behaviors such as plume of water vapor and gas, light ashfall in nearby areas, fall of incandescent fragments, possible pyroclastic flows due to explosions, short-range mud or debris flows that might worsen in case of rain.

Federal authorities have called on citizens to disregard rumors and to be attentive to the information stemming from the National Civil Protection Coordination (Cenapred) which can also be reached to report on new emergencies related to volcanic activity.

