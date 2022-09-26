Pope urges to have more children, welcome migrants

Entornointeligente.com /

MATERA (AP)

Pope Francis travelled to southern Italy on Sunday to close out an Italian church congress that coincided with Italy’s national election, and delivered a message that hit on key domestic campaign issues including immigration.

Neither Francis nor his hosts referred to the vote during the open-air mass, though Italy’s bishops conference had earlier urged Italians to cast ballots in the eagerly watched election that could bring Italy its first far-right government since World War II.

At the end of the outdoor gathering in Matera, Francis spoke off the cuff asking Italians to have more children. «I’d like to ask Italy: More births, more children,» Francis said.

