Pope Francis mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth and sends condolences to King Charles III

The Pope greets HM Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2021 at the Vatican Pope Francis sends his condolences to King Charles III and the people of the United Kingdom for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and praises her «life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth».

Shortly after her death, Pope Francis sent a telegram to offer his condolences to King Charles III for the death of his mother, the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

«Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I offer heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.»

The Pope said he joins everyone who mourns her loss «in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.»

Pope Francis also commended «her noble soul» to the mercy of God the Father. «I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King. Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord.»

