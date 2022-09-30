Poorly maintained drains causing flooding

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

One of Jamaica’s perennial issues is the poor maintenance of drainage systems across the 14 parishes. Poor drainage affects both urban and rural communities.

Our rural communities have the greatest concentration of agri-businesses, and drainage ensures that the soil is properly aerated. Ineffective or poor drainage results in excess or standing water that can choke crops. Drainage also reduces soil and nutrient loss from runoff and can help avoid soil erosion.

We have witnessed, every time when it rains heavily, that the lack of proper drainage on hill slopes causes soil slippage or landslides, thus using up unnecessary financial resources in clearing roads. Prime Minister Andrew Holness says ‘ «very preliminary» estimates indicate that it will take $360 million to reopen roads across Jamaica’ ( The Gleaner, September 29), due to the recent heavy sheets of rain from the outer bands of Ian.

In urban towns, especially in Mandeville, whenever it rains pedestrians suffer, as poorly constructed roads and sidewalks are inundated with rainwater runoff from roofs without downspouts and gutter systems, and asphalt driveways and car parks without ditches, resulting in soaked shoes damaged by water. This problem is further compounded with blocked drainage systems for intentional channelling of excess water through underground trenches.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com