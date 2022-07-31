Pooran backing Windies to rebound from ‘bad game’

Entornointeligente.com /

BAS­SETERRE, St Kitts – Nicholas Pooran said on Sun­day that his side would not be de­fined by «one bad game» as they chased a se­ries-lev­el­ling win in Mon­day’s sec­ond Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al against In­dia.

The home side was poor in the open­er at Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in San Fer­nan­do, Trinidad and To­ba­go last Fri­day. They gave up 59 runs from the last five overs to al­low In­dia to reach 190 for six and then col­lapsed to 122 for eight from their 20 overs in re­ply, with Shamarh Brooks the top-scor­er with 20.

«Games will hap­pen like this and we have to put our hands up and say we were out­played,» Pooran said on the eve of the con­test at Warn­er Park.

«That’s ex­act­ly what hap­pened in the first game and that’s fine. That’s crick­et, that’s sports on a whole but we know we can com­pete and we know how good we are as in­di­vid­u­als and as a team to­geth­er and I be­lieve as have a re­al­ly in­ter­est­ing and en­ter­tain­ing T20 team.

«One bad game doesn’t make us a bad team. In the last cou­ple of se­ries when we played against Eng­land we were al­ways up for the fight, al­ways chal­leng­ing them – we know that as a team as well – so I have no doubt we’re go­ing to bounce back in this se­ries and con­tin­ue to play en­ter­tain­ing crick­et.»

West In­dies will be fo­cused on im­prov­ing on the bat­ting ef­fort af­ter con­jur­ing up one of their small­est to­tals in the for­mat in­side the last five years.

In fact, the re­turn of Shim­ron Het­my­er af­ter a nine-month break and all-rounder Ja­son Hold­er did lit­tle to in­spire West In­dies, as they strug­gled to string part­ner­ships to­geth­er.

«For me, it’s just about bats­men get­ting starts. When we do get a start, it’s just for us to car­ry on – find a way to car­ry on and make it count,» Pooran urged.

«This is on­ly our third T20 to­geth­er as a team and in the last 15 T20s, I think this is the worst per­for­mance.

«We knew some­thing like this was go­ing to hap­pen. Un­for­tu­nate­ly, it had to be the first game in Trinidad but we know as a team we’re go­ing to bounce back.

«The bats­men are ready for the chal­lenge and can’t wait for to­mor­row.»

Pooran al­so called for dis­ci­pline from his bowlers es­pe­cial­ly at the death, point­ing out this area had cost West In­dies dear­ly in the open­er.

«That’s some­thing we’ve been try­ing to cor­rect for the longest while and teams keep hurt­ing us at the back end,» the Trinida­di­an said.

«As a group, we un­der­stand that and we’re try­ing our best to come up with dif­fer­ent ways to be bet­ter at death. So we’re go­ing to chat again to­day, and have a dis­cus­sion on what we can do bet­ter. We know as a group we need to bowl bet­ter at the death but we have some games here and we can ex­per­i­ment with who are we go­ing to try at the death and what are we try­ing to do at the death. Hope­ful­ly every­thing goes well for us and we keep im­prov­ing as a group and as bowlers as well.»

SQUADS

WEST IN­DIES – Nicholas Pooran (cap­tain), Rov­man Pow­ell (vice cap­tain), Shamarh Brooks, Do­minic Drakes, Shim­ron Het­my­er, Ja­son Hold­er, Akeal Ho­sein, Alzarri Joseph, Bran­don King, Kyle May­ers, Obed Mc­Coy, Keemo Paul, Ro­mario Shep­herd, Odean Smith, De­von Thomas, Hay­den Walsh Jr.

IN­DIA – Ro­hit Shar­ma (cap­tain), Is­han Kis­han, KL Rahul, Suryaku­mar Ya­dav, Deep­ak Hoo­da, Shreyas Iy­er, Di­nesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravin­dra Jade­ja, Axar Pa­tel, Ravichan­dran Ash­win, Ravi Bish­noi, Kuldeep Ya­dav, Bhu­vnesh­war Ku­mar, Avesh Khan, Har­shal Pa­tel, Ar­shdeep Singh

