‘Pompey’ shot dead on Nelson Street

Killings in Port-of-Spain continued over the weekend as Jason «Pompey» Purcell was gunned down on Saturday night.
Purcell, who was also known as Fat Boy, was killed around 10.20 pm on August 20, as he stood outside Apartment Building 47-49, Nelson Street.
As police responded to reports of gunfire, the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team led by PC Weekes arrived to find Purcell lying on the pavement bleeding from several gunshot wounds.
They took him to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He had been shot a total of 12 times.
PCs Bash and Romeo of the Duncan Street Police Post secured the scene.
A close female relative of Purcell told police that she heard a volley of gunshots as she stood in the courtyard of the apartment building where they lived, talking with other residents – and was informed shortly after that Purcell had been shot.
She ran to the front of the building where she saw Purcell lying on the road, in a pool of blood.
Soca superstar Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez yesterday posted a short video to her FaceBook account in which she, husband Ian ‘Bunji Garlin’ Alvarez and Purcell were together.
She expressed condolences on his death.
Police did not give a motive for the murder.
