‘Pompey’ shot dead on Nelson Street

Killings in Port-of-Spain con­tin­ued over the week­end as Ja­son «Pom­pey» Pur­cell was gunned down on Sat­ur­day night.

Pur­cell, who was al­so known as Fat Boy, was killed around 10.20 pm on Au­gust 20, as he stood out­side Apart­ment Build­ing 47-49, Nel­son Street.

As po­lice re­spond­ed to re­ports of gun­fire, the In­ter-Agency Task Force Strike Team led by PC Weekes ar­rived to find Pur­cell ly­ing on the pave­ment bleed­ing from sev­er­al gun­shot wounds.

They took him to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where he was pro­nounced dead.

He had been shot a to­tal of 12 times.

PCs Bash and Romeo of the Dun­can Street Po­lice Post se­cured the scene.

A close fe­male rel­a­tive of Pur­cell told po­lice that she heard a vol­ley of gun­shots as she stood in the court­yard of the apart­ment build­ing where they lived, talk­ing with oth­er res­i­dents – and was in­formed short­ly af­ter that Pur­cell had been shot.

She ran to the front of the build­ing where she saw Pur­cell ly­ing on the road, in a pool of blood.

So­ca su­per­star Fay Ann Lyons-Al­varez yes­ter­day post­ed a short video to her Face­Book ac­count in which she, hus­band Ian ‘Bun­ji Gar­lin’ Al­varez and Pur­cell were to­geth­er.

She ex­pressed con­do­lences on his death.

Po­lice did not give a mo­tive for the mur­der.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

