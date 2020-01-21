 Pompeo insta a la comunidad internacional a seguir trabajando por la paz de Venezuela - EntornoInteligente
21 enero, 2020
pompeo_insta_a_la_comunidad_internacional_a_seguir_trabajando_por_la_paz_de_venezuela.jpg

Pompeo insta a la comunidad internacional a seguir trabajando por la paz de Venezuela

Hernan Porras Molina
Foto: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez, 20/01/2020, Bogota (Colombia).  

Por lapatilla.com

We continue our proactive efforts to support a peaceful, democratic transition in #Venezuela . Today the U.S. identified 15 PDVSA aircraft as blocked property. The international community must continue to work together to restore peace and prosperity to the Venezuelan people.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 21, 2020

LINK ORIGINAL: La Patilla

