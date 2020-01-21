Entornointeligente.com /

Foto: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez, 20/01/2020, Bogota (Colombia).

Pompeo insta a la comunidad internacional a seguir trabajando por la paz de Venezuela

Por lapatilla.com

We continue our proactive efforts to support a peaceful, democratic transition in #Venezuela . Today the U.S. identified 15 PDVSA aircraft as blocked property. The international community must continue to work together to restore peace and prosperity to the Venezuelan people.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 21, 2020

LINK ORIGINAL: La Patilla

