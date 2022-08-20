Pollard, Bravo, Narine lead UAE T20 League

As many as 17 West Indian players and one coach have been snapped up for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) T20 league set for next year from January 6 to February 12 across the UAE and will feature six franchises with 18-man squads.
There will be a league stage with each side playing the other twice, backed by four playoff games for a total of 34 games.
Three out of the six franchises are owned by IPL owners—the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.
The West Indian players who have signed up are—Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Shimron Hetmyer, Dominic Drakes, Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal, Rovman Powell, Fabien Allen, Sheldon Cottrell and Sherrfane Rutherford. Former Test player and now commentator Samuel Badre will serve as one of the two assistant coaches of the Dubai Capital.
The MI Emirates, the ILT20 squad supported by Reliance, was the first to disclose its list of 14 direct signings.
With a total of 18 players allowed in their lineups, franchises must guarantee a maximum of 12 foreign players, including three players from the United Arab Emirates, two from other Associates, and one from the UAE U-23. Ahead of the first edition, MI Emirates will sport, among other things, the company’s signature blue and gold.
Pollard, Bravo, Trent Boult, and West Indies captain Pooran are among the players on the team that are currently playing or have previously played for Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile, other teams have not openly shared their squads yet. Russell and Narine will line up for KKR owned franchise. Delhi has been tight-lipped about it.
There are nine wage slots available for players, with the highest class remuneration of USD 340,000 and the lowest slot of USD 10,000, according to a document detailing the ILT20’s rules and regulations as per ESPNcricnfo.
The total pot now stands at USD 2.5 million, albeit this also comprises a «minimum wage bill» of USD 1.5 million, the potential for a club to pay up to USD 500,000 as a signing-on or loyalty bonus, and an extra USD 500,00 as bidding pot.
The bidding purse is an optional sum, as is the loyalty bonus, which is exclusively available to direct signings.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan and Brandon Glover.
Owned by: Knight Riders Group
Gulf Giants
Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen. Andy Flower is head coach.
Owned by: Adani Group
Sharjah Warriors
Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Mark Deyal, Bilal Khan and JJ Smit. R Sridhar is director of cricket.
Owned by: Capri Global Capital
Dubai Capitals
Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey and Fred Klaassen. Pravin Amre and Samuel Badree will serve as assistant coaches.
Owned by: GMR Group
Desert Vipers
Sam Billings, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Saqib Mahmood, Alex Hales, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Azam Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Colin Munro, Sherrfane Rutherford and Ruben Trumpelmann. Director of Cricket is Tom Moody with James Foster as head coach.
Owned by: Lancer Capital
MI Emirates
Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bradley Wheal and Bas De Leede.
Owned by: Reliance Group
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian