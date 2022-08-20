Pollard, Bravo, Narine lead UAE T20 League

Entornointeligente.com /

As many as 17 West In­di­an play­ers and one coach have been snapped up for the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates (UAE) T20 league set for next year from Jan­u­ary 6 to Feb­ru­ary 12 across the UAE and will fea­ture six fran­chis­es with 18-man squads.

There will be a league stage with each side play­ing the oth­er twice, backed by four play­off games for a to­tal of 34 games.

Three out of the six fran­chis­es are owned by IPL own­ers—the Mum­bai In­di­ans, Kolkata Knight Rid­ers, and Del­hi Cap­i­tals.

The West In­di­an play­ers who have signed up are—Kieron Pol­lard, Dwayne Bra­vo, Nicholas Pooran, An­dre Fletch­er Sunil Nar­ine, An­dre Rus­sell, Akeal Ho­sein, Ravi Ram­paul, Ray­mon Reifer, Shim­ron Het­my­er, Do­minic Drakes, Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal, Rov­man Pow­ell, Fa­bi­en Allen, Shel­don Cot­trell and Sher­rfane Ruther­ford. For­mer Test play­er and now com­men­ta­tor Samuel Badre will serve as one of the two as­sis­tant coach­es of the Dubai Cap­i­tal.

The MI Emi­rates, the ILT20 squad sup­port­ed by Re­liance, was the first to dis­close its list of 14 di­rect sign­ings.

With a to­tal of 18 play­ers al­lowed in their line­ups, fran­chis­es must guar­an­tee a max­i­mum of 12 for­eign play­ers, in­clud­ing three play­ers from the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, two from oth­er As­so­ciates, and one from the UAE U-23. Ahead of the first edi­tion, MI Emi­rates will sport, among oth­er things, the com­pa­ny’s sig­na­ture blue and gold.

Pol­lard, Bra­vo, Trent Boult, and West In­dies cap­tain Pooran are among the play­ers on the team that are cur­rent­ly play­ing or have pre­vi­ous­ly played for Mum­bai In­di­ans.

Mean­while, oth­er teams have not open­ly shared their squads yet. Rus­sell and Nar­ine will line up for KKR owned fran­chise. Del­hi has been tight-lipped about it.

There are nine wage slots avail­able for play­ers, with the high­est class re­mu­ner­a­tion of USD 340,000 and the low­est slot of USD 10,000, ac­cord­ing to a doc­u­ment de­tail­ing the ILT20’s rules and reg­u­la­tions as per ES­P­N­cric­n­fo.

The to­tal pot now stands at USD 2.5 mil­lion, al­beit this al­so com­pris­es a «min­i­mum wage bill» of USD 1.5 mil­lion, the po­ten­tial for a club to pay up to USD 500,000 as a sign­ing-on or loy­al­ty bonus, and an ex­tra USD 500,00 as bid­ding pot.

The bid­ding purse is an op­tion­al sum, as is the loy­al­ty bonus, which is ex­clu­sive­ly avail­able to di­rect sign­ings.

Abu Dhabi Knight Rid­ers

Sunil Nar­ine, An­dre Rus­sell, Jon­ny Bairstow, Paul Stir­ling, Lahiru Ku­mara, Charith Asalan­ka, Col­in In­gram, Akeal Ho­sein, Seekkuge Prasan­na, Ravi Ram­paul, Ray­mon Reifer, Ken­nar Lewis, Ali Khan and Bran­don Glover.

Owned by: Knight Rid­ers Group

Gulf Gi­ants

Shim­ron Het­my­er, Chris Jor­dan, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Tom Ban­ton, Do­minic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Daw­son, Jamie Over­ton, Qais Ah­mad, Richard Glee­son, Ol­lie Pope, Re­han Ahmed, Wayne Mad­sen. Andy Flower is head coach.

Owned by: Adani Group

Shar­jah War­riors

Moeen Ali, Daw­id Malan, Evin Lewis, Mo­ham­mad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Noor Ah­mad, Rah­man­ul­lah Gur­baz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cad­more, Chris Ben­jamin, Dan­ny Brig­gs, Mark Deyal, Bi­lal Khan and JJ Smit. R Srid­har is di­rec­tor of crick­et.

Owned by: Capri Glob­al Cap­i­tal

Dubai Cap­i­tals

Rov­man Pow­ell, Dush­man­tha Chameera, Hazrat­ul­lah Za­zai, Fabi­an Allen, Mu­jeeb Ur Rah­man, Sikan­dar Raza, Niroshan Dick­wella, Da­sun Shana­ka, Bhanu­ka Ra­japak­sa, Dan Lawrence, Bless­ing Muzara­bani, Isu­ru Udana, George Mun­sey and Fred Klaassen. Pravin Am­re and Samuel Badree will serve as as­sis­tant coach­es.

Owned by: GMR Group

Desert Vipers

Sam Billings, Shel­don Cot­trell, Tom Cur­ran, Ben Duck­ett, Saqib Mah­mood, Alex Hales, Wanin­du Hasaranga, Ben­ny How­ell, Azam Khan, Sandeep Lamich­hane, Col­in Munro, Sher­rfane Ruther­ford and Ruben Trumpel­mann. Di­rec­tor of Crick­et is Tom Moody with James Fos­ter as head coach.

Owned by: Lancer Cap­i­tal

MI Emi­rates

Kieron Pol­lard, Dwayne Bra­vo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, An­dre Fletch­er, Im­ran Tahir, Samit Pa­tel, Will Smeed, Jor­dan Thomp­son, Na­jibul­lah Zad­ran, Za­hir Khan, Fazal­haq Fa­rooqui, Bradley Wheal and Bas De Leede.

Owned by: Re­liance Group

