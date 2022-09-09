‘Political war’ erupts between Duke, Farley

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine says he intends to review the roles and responsibilities of Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke.
This comes after Duke’s call on Augustine to provide financial assistance to members of the Roxborough Folk Performers, who are currently in New York on tour but require funds for basic amenities to survive until they return home.
The group was described as being stranded in the US by Duke in a video posted to social media yesterday.
Duke is also the Progressive Democratic Patriots leader while Augustine is a deputy leader.
Yesterday, Augustine outlined the current responsibilities of the Deputy Chief Secretary as matters of intergovernmental relations, diaspora relations, foreign direct investments, a policy monitoring and evaluation unit as well as an energy borough, along with administrative support.
Augustine said he will begin reviewing the responsibilities associated with Duke’s position to ensure they are in line with the THA’s mandate to make Tobago reach its true potential. He said it was his responsibility to assign duties to his secretaries, as stated by Tobago’s laws.
«I will review those responsibilities assigned to him (Duke) and by tomorrow I will let you know what responsibilities he will have, if any at all,» he said.
At the post-Executive Council media briefing, Augustine sought to give details about how the THA has assisted the performers. He said approximately $400,000 was spent to assist the Roxborough Folk Performers to get to New York.
«The THA did not send them, the THA sponsored, partly sponsored, their trip to the US,» he said.
Augustine admitted the performers approached the THA for some assistance, since they had several activities scheduled in and around the tri-state area in New York for Labour Day festivities.
«I was assured then that they weren’t looking for the THA to give 100%, they were looking for the THA to help get them there,» he added.
The Chief Secretary explained that he met with the principals of the group, which was led by former minister Vernella Alleyne-Toppin, about two months ago and 27 people were scheduled to take the trip. The group in question also had visa challenges, which meant many members of the team only got through with their visas last week and then proceeded to travel on Saturday and Sunday.
Since the group departed the country so quickly, Augustine revealed the THA could not have issued any cheques and as such, a promissory note was given to the travel agency to settle the bill.
He stressed that the THA is not in a financial position to distribute cash on its whim and has to go through the executive board as well, since he alone cannot make the decision.
But in an immediate response, however, Duke took to his social media page and accused Augustine of making a direct threat against him.
«Today, my brother has commenced a political war against his political leader which he cannot win,» Duke said.
«Yesterday (September 7), twenty-seven persons were challenged with food and in spite of what was being said, the answer was food, and my concern was how do we feed these Tobagonians on a daily basis until they have to take their exit.»
Duke said he called upon the THA to fix the matter expeditiously to look after the stranded Tobagonians.
He called the review of his functions «laughable» and «ridiculous» and called on Augustine to «humble himself, before he makes another foolish move that he will regret.»
He urged Augustine to resolve the issue with him.
«Let’s fix this, let us change your name from liar Farley to fix this Farley,» he said.
