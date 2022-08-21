Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine 

Entornointeligente.com /

By MARIA CHENG | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

LON­DON (AP) — For years, glob­al health of­fi­cials have used bil­lions of drops of an oral vac­cine in a re­mark­ably ef­fec­tive cam­paign aimed at wip­ing out po­lio in its last re­main­ing strong­holds — typ­i­cal­ly, poor, po­lit­i­cal­ly un­sta­ble cor­ners of the world.

Now, in a sur­pris­ing twist in the decades-long ef­fort to erad­i­cate the virus, au­thor­i­ties in Jerusalem, New York and Lon­don have dis­cov­ered ev­i­dence that po­lio is spread­ing there.

The orig­i­nal source of the virus? The oral vac­cine it­self.

Sci­en­tists have long known about this ex­treme­ly rare phe­nom­e­non. That is why some coun­tries have switched to oth­er po­lio vac­cines. But these in­ci­den­tal in­fec­tions from the oral for­mu­la are be­com­ing more glar­ing as the world inch­es clos­er to erad­i­ca­tion of the dis­ease and the num­ber of po­lio cas­es caused by the wild, or nat­u­ral­ly cir­cu­lat­ing, virus plum­mets.

Since 2017, there have been 396 cas­es of po­lio caused by the wild virus, ver­sus more than 2,600 linked to the oral vac­cine, ac­cord­ing to fig­ures from the World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion and its part­ners.

«We are ba­si­cal­ly re­plac­ing the wild virus with the virus in the vac­cine, which is now lead­ing to new out­breaks,» said Scott Bar­rett, a Co­lum­bia Uni­ver­si­ty pro­fes­sor who has stud­ied po­lio erad­i­ca­tion. «I would as­sume that coun­tries like the U.K. and the U.S. will be able to stop trans­mis­sion quite quick­ly, but we al­so thought that about mon­key­pox.»

The lat­est in­ci­dents rep­re­sent the first time in sev­er­al years that vac­cine-con­nect­ed po­lio virus has turned up in rich coun­tries.

Ear­li­er this year, of­fi­cials in Is­rael de­tect­ed po­lio in an un­vac­ci­nat­ed 3-year-old, who suf­fered paral­y­sis. Sev­er­al oth­er chil­dren, near­ly all of them un­vac­ci­nat­ed, were found to have the virus but no symp­toms.

In June, British au­thor­i­ties re­port­ed find­ing ev­i­dence in sewage that the virus was spread­ing, though no in­fec­tions in peo­ple were iden­ti­fied. Last week, the gov­ern­ment said all chil­dren in Lon­don ages 1 to 9 would be of­fered a boost­er shot.

In the U.S., an un­vac­ci­nat­ed young adult suf­fered paral­y­sis in his legs af­ter be­ing in­fect­ed with po­lio, New York of­fi­cials re­vealed last month. The virus has al­so shown up in New York sew­ers, sug­gest­ing it is spread­ing. But of­fi­cials said they are not plan­ning a boost­er cam­paign be­cause they be­lieve the state’s high vac­ci­na­tion rate should of­fer enough pro­tec­tion.

Ge­net­ic analy­ses showed that the virus­es in the three coun­tries were all «vac­cine-de­rived,» mean­ing that they were mu­tat­ed ver­sions of a virus that orig­i­nat­ed in the oral vac­cine.

The oral vac­cine at is­sue has been used since 1988 be­cause it is cheap, easy to ad­min­is­ter — two drops are put di­rect­ly in­to chil­dren’s mouths — and bet­ter at pro­tect­ing en­tire pop­u­la­tions where po­lio is spread­ing. It con­tains a weak­ened form of the live virus.

But it can al­so cause po­lio in about two to four chil­dren per 2 mil­lion dos­es. (Four dos­es are re­quired to be ful­ly im­mu­nized.) In ex­treme­ly rare cas­es, the weak­ened virus can al­so some­times mu­tate in­to a more dan­ger­ous form and spark out­breaks, es­pe­cial­ly in places with poor san­i­ta­tion and low vac­ci­na­tion lev­els.

These out­breaks typ­i­cal­ly be­gin when peo­ple who are vac­ci­nat­ed shed live virus from the vac­cine in their fae­ces. From there, the virus can spread with­in the com­mu­ni­ty and, over time, turn in­to a form that can par­a­lyze peo­ple and start new epi­demics.

Many coun­tries that elim­i­nat­ed po­lio switched to in­jectable vac­cines con­tain­ing a killed virus decades ago to avoid such risks; the Nordic coun­tries and the Nether­lands nev­er used the oral vac­cine. The ul­ti­mate goal is to move the en­tire world to the shots once wild po­lio is erad­i­cat­ed, but some sci­en­tists ar­gue that the switch should hap­pen soon­er.

«We prob­a­bly could nev­er have got­ten on top of po­lio in the de­vel­op­ing world with­out the (oral po­lio vac­cine), but this is the price we’re now pay­ing,» said Dr. Paul Of­fit, di­rec­tor of the Vac­cine Ed­u­ca­tion Cen­ter at the Chil­dren’s Hos­pi­tal of Philadel­phia. «The on­ly way we are go­ing to elim­i­nate po­lio is to elim­i­nate the use of the oral vac­cine.»

Aidan O’Leary, di­rec­tor of WHO’s po­lio de­part­ment, de­scribed the dis­cov­ery of po­lio spread­ing in Lon­don and New York as «a ma­jor sur­prise,» say­ing that of­fi­cials have been fo­cused on erad­i­cat­ing the dis­ease in Afghanistan and Pak­istan, where health work­ers have been killed for im­mu­niz­ing chil­dren and where con­flict has made ac­cess to some ar­eas im­pos­si­ble.

Still, O’Leary said he is con­fi­dent Is­rael, Britain and the U.S. will shut down their new­ly iden­ti­fied out­breaks quick­ly.

The oral vac­cine is cred­it­ed with dra­mat­i­cal­ly re­duc­ing the num­ber of chil­dren par­a­lyzed by po­lio. When the glob­al erad­i­ca­tion ef­fort be­gan in 1988, there were about 350,000 cas­es of wild po­lio a year. So far this year, there have been 19 cas­es of wild po­lio, all in Pak­istan, Afghanistan and Mozam­bique.

In 2020, the num­ber of po­lio cas­es linked to the vac­cine hit a peak of more than 1,100 spread out across dozens of coun­tries. It has since de­clined to around 200 this year so far.

Last year, WHO and part­ners al­so be­gan us­ing a new­er oral po­lio vac­cine, which con­tains a live but weak­ened virus that sci­en­tists be­lieve is less like­ly to mu­tate in­to a dan­ger­ous form. But sup­plies are lim­it­ed.

To stop po­lio in Britain, the U.S. and Is­rael, what is need­ed is more vac­ci­na­tion, ex­perts say. That is some­thing Co­lum­bia Uni­ver­si­ty’s Bar­rett wor­ries could be chal­leng­ing in the COVID-19 era.

«What’s dif­fer­ent now is a re­duc­tion in trust of au­thor­i­ties and the po­lit­i­cal po­lar­iza­tion in coun­tries like the U.S. and the U.K.,» Bar­rett said. «The pre­sump­tion that we can quick­ly get vac­ci­na­tion num­bers up quick­ly may be more chal­leng­ing now.»

Oye­wale To­mori, a vi­rol­o­gist who helped di­rect Nige­ria’s ef­fort to elim­i­nate po­lio, said that in the past, he and col­leagues balked at de­scrib­ing out­breaks as «vac­cine-de­rived,» wary it would make peo­ple fear­ful of the vac­cine.

«All we can do is ex­plain how the vac­cine works and hope that peo­ple un­der­stand that im­mu­niza­tion is the best pro­tec­tion, but it’s com­pli­cat­ed,» To­mori said. «In hind­sight, maybe it would have been bet­ter not to use this vac­cine, but at that time, no­body knew it would turn out like this.»

The As­so­ci­at­ed Press Health and Sci­ence De­part­ment re­ceives sup­port from the Howard Hugh­es Med­ical In­sti­tute’s De­part­ment of Sci­ence Ed­u­ca­tion. The AP is sole­ly re­spon­si­ble for all con­tent.

