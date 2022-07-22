Policeman recounts confrontation at obstruction trial of attorney Gordon Brown

Entornointeligente.com /

A policeman today recounted a confrontation between cops and attorney-at-law Gordon Brown, who is on trial for obstructing the police and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

«Unuh can’t lock him [businessman Michael Issa] up,» Detective Constable Julian Frasier testified in the St James Parish Court today.

Frasier told the court that Brown made the remark while holding onto Issa.

He said that he subsequently warned Brown not to obstruct police personnel.

Allegations are that on January 13 this year the attorney sought to prevent the businessman from being detained by cops attached to the criminal investigation branch at the Montego Bay Police Station in St James in relation to a firearm he reportedly failed to hand over to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com