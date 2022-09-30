Policeman Charged With Assault For 2020 Incident In Denham Town

Entornointeligente.com /

A policeman has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM). Constable Rajeeck O’Connor was summoned to the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court to answer to the charge. He was charged in relation to the assault of a man in Denham Town on February 21, 2020. It is reported that Constable O’Connor intervened in a verbal altercation between a man and his neighbour, which resulted in the man being injured. A trial date was set for February 6 to 7, 2023.

