Policeman arrested in Donna-Lee Donaldson case

Entornointeligente.com /

Noel Maitland, the cop implicated in the case of missing social media influencer, Donna-Lee Donaldson, is in custody.

He surrendered to the officers from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday.

His attorney Christopher Townsend confirmed the update.

Townsend says Maitland turned himself in at the invitation of the police.

«They asked him for the arrangements to be made and he came to my office. He was debriefed. The officers came; they sat and we spoke about the timetables, Q&As, etc, and they took him into custody,» he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com