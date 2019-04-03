Police vehicle stolen for joy ride

Entornointeligente.com / Southern Divison Police are searching for a man who stole a police vehicle and went for a joy ride this morning. The incident occurred while PCs Vincent and Mohammed, of the Emergency Rapid Response Unit, were at the scene of a traffic accident near the Macaulay Flyover in Claxton Bay just after 9 am. A man jumped into the police vehicle and drove away. A short while later, the vehicle was found abandoned along the old train line in St Margaret’s Village.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian