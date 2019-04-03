Police vehicle stolen for joy ride

Entornointeligente.com / South­ern Di­vi­son Po­lice are search­ing for a man who stole a po­lice ve­hi­cle and went for a joy ride this morn­ing. The in­ci­dent oc­curred while PCs Vin­cent and Mo­hammed, of the Emer­gency Rapid Re­sponse Unit, were at the scene of a traf­fic ac­ci­dent near the Macaulay Fly­over in Clax­ton Bay just af­ter 9 am. A man jumped in­to the po­lice ve­hi­cle and drove away. A short while lat­er, the ve­hi­cle was found aban­doned along the old train line in St Mar­garet’s Vil­lage.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

