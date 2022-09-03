Police urging entertainer Silk Boss to contact Portmore detectives

Entornointeligente.com /

The police in St Catherine are appealing to dancehall entertainer ‘Silk Boss’ to make contact with investigators as they seek to probe a case of assault.

The artiste, whose given name is Rohan Reid, was recently seen in a video being beaten by men.

The entertainer was left with what appeared to be a bloody lip and bruises on his face.

The video has since gone viral on several social media platforms.

The police say investigators are aware of that video as well as documented events and a subsequent video interview done by Reid.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

