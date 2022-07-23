Police, Tobago Chicas, Defence Force look to stay perfect

The trio of Police FC, Tobago Chicas and Defence Force will aim to maintain their perfect starts to their respective conferences when the revamped cash-infused T&T Women’s League Football Ascension Tournament continue last weekend.
In the Eastern Conference, Police FC have won their two matches so far, 2-0 over Terminix LA Rangers, and 2-1 against Trincity Nationals for a maximum of six points, and today (Saturday) the Law-women will travel to the Phase II La Horquetta Recreation Ground, La Horquetta for a 4 pm meeting with Rangers, who are coming off their first win of the season, 3-1 over Trincity Nationals, last time out.
Over in the Tobago Conference, Tobago Chicas are runaway leaders with a maximum of nine points from three matches having scored 12 goals without conceding and will be confident of securing a fourth straight from as many matches when they come up against cellar-placed Black Panthers, whom they trashed 6-0 in round one, at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth from 4 pm on Sunday.
In the four-club Northern Conference, Queen’s Park Cricket Club leads with six points from three matches, three ahead of
Diego Martin Central and Defence Force.
However, Diego Martin Central have a match in hand and Defence Force has two matches in hand going into their clash at at Patna/River Estate Ground, Patna, Diego Martin on Sunday from 4 pm while the Parkites women make the journey to Blanchisseuse Secondary School Ground, Blanchisseuse for a clash with winless North Coast, both from 4 pm.
And in the South/Central Conference, table-topper Club Sando, fresh off their 1-0 win ver previously perfect St Augustine FC will have a chance to extend their lead at the top when they host UTT Patriots at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium Training Field, Marabella from 4 pm.
The winners of the tournament will pocket $20,000 while the second-place finisher gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000.
