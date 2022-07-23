Police, Tobago Chicas, Defence Force look to stay perfect

Entornointeligente.com /

The trio of Po­lice FC, To­ba­go Chi­cas and De­fence Force will aim to main­tain their per­fect starts to their re­spec­tive con­fer­ences when the re­vamped cash-in­fused T&T Women’s League Foot­ball As­cen­sion Tour­na­ment con­tin­ue last week­end.

In the East­ern Con­fer­ence, Po­lice FC have won their two match­es so far, 2-0 over Ter­minix LA Rangers, and 2-1 against Trinci­ty Na­tion­als for a max­i­mum of six points, and to­day (Sat­ur­day) the Law-women will trav­el to the Phase II La Hor­quet­ta Recre­ation Ground, La Hor­quet­ta for a 4 pm meet­ing with Rangers, who are com­ing off their first win of the sea­son, 3-1 over Trinci­ty Na­tion­als, last time out.

Over in the To­ba­go Con­fer­ence, To­ba­go Chi­cas are run­away lead­ers with a max­i­mum of nine points from three match­es hav­ing scored 12 goals with­out con­ced­ing and will be con­fi­dent of se­cur­ing a fourth straight from as many match­es when they come up against cel­lar-placed Black Pan­thers, whom they trashed 6-0 in round one, at the Ply­mouth Recre­ation Ground, Ply­mouth from 4 pm on Sun­day.

In the four-club North­ern Con­fer­ence, Queen’s Park Crick­et Club leads with six points from three match­es, three ahead of

Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral and De­fence Force.

How­ev­er, Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral have a match in hand and De­fence Force has two match­es in hand go­ing in­to their clash at at Pat­na/Riv­er Es­tate Ground, Pat­na, Diego Mar­tin on Sun­day from 4 pm while the Parkites women make the jour­ney to Blan­chisseuse Sec­ondary School Ground, Blan­chisseuse for a clash with win­less North Coast, both from 4 pm.

And in the South/Cen­tral Con­fer­ence, ta­ble-top­per Club San­do, fresh off their 1-0 win ver pre­vi­ous­ly per­fect St Au­gus­tine FC will have a chance to ex­tend their lead at the top when they host UTT Pa­tri­ots at the Man­nie Ramjohn Sta­di­um Train­ing Field, Mara­bel­la from 4 pm.

The win­ners of the tour­na­ment will pock­et $20,000 while the sec­ond-place fin­ish­er gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000.

