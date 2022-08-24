Police shoot and kill man fined for kicking water on Minister Hinds

The Beetham man who was fined $400 for kicking water on MP Fitzgerald Hinds during a walkabout back in 2018, was killed by police last night.
Richard «Snake» Marcelle, 35, of 17th Street, Beetham Gardens – was shot several times during an alleged confrontation with officers around 10 pm on August 23.
Officers on patrol in the area reportedly stopped to speak with a group of men and it is alleged the group – which included Marcelle, opened fire on the police.
As officers returned fire, the group scattered but Marcelle was shot several times.
One illegal firearm was allegedly recovered at the scene and police were up to this morning searching for the other men who present during the incident.
Marcelle was charged with assault by beating and using obscene language following an incident on August 14, 2018 – when then acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds conducted a walkabout following heavy rains and subsequent flooding in the area.
Hinds was hounded and run out of the area by a group of men including Marcelle, who kicked water at him.
Hinds reported the matter to the Besson Street Police the following day and Marcelle was charged for the offences.
