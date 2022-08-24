Police shoot and kill man fined for kicking water on Minister Hinds

Entornointeligente.com /

The Beetham man who was fined $400 for kick­ing wa­ter on MP Fitzger­ald Hinds dur­ing a walk­a­bout back in 2018, was killed by po­lice last night.

Richard «Snake» Mar­celle, 35, of 17th Street, Beetham Gar­dens – was shot sev­er­al times dur­ing an al­leged con­fronta­tion with of­fi­cers around 10 pm on Au­gust 23.

Of­fi­cers on pa­trol in the area re­port­ed­ly stopped to speak with a group of men and it is al­leged the group – which in­clud­ed Mar­celle, opened fire on the po­lice.

As of­fi­cers re­turned fire, the group scat­tered but Mar­celle was shot sev­er­al times.

One il­le­gal firearm was al­leged­ly re­cov­ered at the scene and po­lice were up to this morn­ing search­ing for the oth­er men who present dur­ing the in­ci­dent.

Mar­celle was charged with as­sault by beat­ing and us­ing ob­scene lan­guage fol­low­ing an in­ci­dent on Au­gust 14, 2018 – when then act­ing At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Fitzger­ald Hinds con­duct­ed a walk­a­bout fol­low­ing heavy rains and sub­se­quent flood­ing in the area.

Hinds was hound­ed and run out of the area by a group of men in­clud­ing Mar­celle, who kicked wa­ter at him.

Hinds re­port­ed the mat­ter to the Besson Street Po­lice the fol­low­ing day and Mar­celle was charged for the of­fences.

