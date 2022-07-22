Police Service: ‘All hands on deck’ to keep PoS safe

otto.carring[email protected]
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Thursday assured that Port-of-Spain is safe.
This comes after the Port-of-Spain Mayor, DOMA and others raised concern about crime in the capital after the murder of water vendor Joel Williams last week and the widespread protests in Beetham, Sea Lots and parts of east Port-of-Spain, following the recent fatal police killing of three young men along Independence Square.
Speaking during yesterday’s TTPS media briefing, head of the Port-of-Spain Division, Senior Superintendent Brandon Neil John, said, «Port-of-Spain Division is one of the most important places in the country. For the first part of the year, we have adopted a one-city approach in terms of policing the city of Port-of-Spain, involving and engaging all stakeholders involved in the city…Our approach is to ensure safety and security for the citizens in Port-of-Spain on a daily basis, 24 hours a day.»
He added, «To do that, we needed to get all hands on deck, all persons involved… military, paramilitary and civilian, so it means that policing in Port-of-Spain is not just for the police and the City Police, but it is everyone who has a hand in Port-of-Spain, involved with series of initiatives to allow for this to take place. We have seen some footsteps in the right direction in achieving our goals.»
But John said despite the collaborative approach to keeping the capital safe, there have been setbacks, not the least of which has been gang violence.
«We have done an assessment for the first half of the year. We have had some challenges… one of them being our repeated incidents of gang violence that plague the city to some extent. And we had some challenges with the larceny of motor vehicles, robberies.»
However, the divisional head said officers were able to examine the data and use it to pool resources to focus on these problem areas. He said since then, there have been some developments.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Glen Charles, of the City Police, addressed the issue of violence in schools in and around the capital city. He said after several discussions and conversations, officers were able to identify the schools whose students were the ones engaging in acts of violence in the streets of Port-of-Spain. From there, he said officers reached out to school deans, teachers and parents.
«We have offered assistance to those individuals we know that need counselling and so that is an ongoing process by our Public Engagement and Welfare Department and since then it has been a success,» Supt Charles said.
Regarding the safety of businesses which operate in the capital city, he said, «What we did is that we had several meetings with the business sector and they participated with the businesspersons and we formed a communication platform where they could communicate on a daily basis.»
He said that platform is monitored by the TTPS.
The TTPS is also rolling out other initiatives to eliminate crime, which include training in the use of CCTV and monitoring as an additional tool for law enforcement.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian