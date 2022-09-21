Police Sergeant Appears In Court On Assault Charge

Entornointeligente.com /

A police sergeant, accused of injuring a man in August Town last year, appeared before the Kingston & St. Andrew Parish Court today on an assault charge. Sergeant Derrick Williams was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to common law following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The incident happened on February 19, 2021. A release from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says the man was reportedly hit in the ear by Sergeant Williams during an enquiry into breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. The man sought medical attention which revealed that he suffered a traumatic blow to the ear. Sergeant Williams is to return to court on October 10.

