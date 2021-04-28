Police seize marijuana worth $2.8 million

Entornointeligente.com / Dominican Republic national Sonnil Gabriel Derafil, 29, was charged for possession of marijuana for trafficking by members of the North Eastern Division (NED) Gang/Intelligence Unit.
According to police reports, on March 25th, officers under the supervision of Sgt Mitchell, went to Erin Road, Siparia, where they intercepted a white Nissan panel van. Upon seeing the officers, the two occupants left the vehicle and ran. Officers caught the suspects a short distance away.
A search of the panel van revealed a quantity of plastic-wrapped items. Police found the items to be marijuana amounting to 106.24 kilogrammes with an estimated street value of $2,860,000. The men were arrested by PC Bleasdell and conveyed to the Morvant Police station along with the marijuana.
Derafil was subsequently charged. The accused is expected to appear virtually before the Siparia Magistrate Court tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. The exercise which was a part of Operation Strike Back was spearheaded by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Winston Supt Maharaj, Supt Roger Alexander, Supt Ramjohn, Asp Beharry and coordinated by Insp Bharath. Enquiries are continuing.
