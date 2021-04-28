 Police seize marijuana worth $2.8 million » EntornoInteligente
28 abril, 2021

Police seize marijuana worth $2.8 million

1 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic na­tion­al Son­nil Gabriel De­r­afil, 29, was charged for pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na for traf­fick­ing by mem­bers of the North East­ern Di­vi­sion (NED) Gang/In­tel­li­gence Unit.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, on March 25th, of­fi­cers un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Sgt Mitchell, went to Erin Road, Siparia, where they in­ter­cept­ed a white Nis­san pan­el van. Up­on see­ing the of­fi­cers, the two oc­cu­pants left the ve­hi­cle and ran. Of­fi­cers caught the sus­pects a short dis­tance away.

A search of the pan­el van re­vealed a quan­ti­ty of plas­tic-wrapped items. Po­lice found the items to be mar­i­jua­na amount­ing to 106.24 kilo­grammes with an es­ti­mat­ed street val­ue of $2,860,000. The men were ar­rest­ed by PC Bleas­dell and con­veyed to the Mor­vant Po­lice sta­tion along with the mar­i­jua­na.

De­r­afil was sub­se­quent­ly charged. The ac­cused is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear vir­tu­al­ly be­fore the Siparia Mag­is­trate Court to­mor­row, Wednes­day, April 28th, 2021. The ex­er­cise which was a part of Op­er­a­tion Strike Back was spear­head­ed by ACP Andy Bel­fon, Snr Win­ston Supt Ma­haraj, Supt Roger Alexan­der, Supt Ramjohn, Asp Be­har­ry and co­or­di­nat­ed by In­sp Bharath. En­quiries are con­tin­u­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com

Cafecito Informativo

Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation