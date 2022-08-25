Police seize guns and drugs during anti-crime exercise

Entornointeligente.com /

In re­sponse to a re­cent spike in shoot­ings in the North­ern Di­vi­sion, the TTPS in­creased foot and mo­bile pa­trols and road check ex­er­cis­es in Mal­oney, Hoyte Av­enue, Punette Av­enue and Pin­to Road over the last 72 hours.

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from the TTPS, one man was held for pos­ses­sion of one AR-15 ri­fle and 13 rounds of 5.56 am­mu­ni­tion in the Punette Av­enue area. One Beretta pis­tol and a Tau­rus pis­tol were al­so dis­cov­ered in the East­ern and North­ern Di­vi­sions re­spec­tive­ly.

A Princes Town man was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with those finds. Mean­while, dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise in El So­cor­ro, of­fi­cers searched an aban­doned house where sev­er­al alu­minum pack­ets con­tain­ing 5.2 kilo­grammes of mar­i­jua­na in a room of the house.

