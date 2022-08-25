Police seize guns and drugs during anti-crime exercise

In response to a recent spike in shootings in the Northern Division, the TTPS increased foot and mobile patrols and road check exercises in Maloney, Hoyte Avenue, Punette Avenue and Pinto Road over the last 72 hours.
According to a press release from the TTPS, one man was held for possession of one AR-15 rifle and 13 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in the Punette Avenue area. One Beretta pistol and a Taurus pistol were also discovered in the Eastern and Northern Divisions respectively.
A Princes Town man was arrested in connection with those finds. Meanwhile, during an anti-crime exercise in El Socorro, officers searched an abandoned house where several aluminum packets containing 5.2 kilogrammes of marijuana in a room of the house.
