Police search for robbery suspect

Tu­na­puna po­lice are search­ing for two Span­ish sus­pects who robbed a Ma­coya man of cash and valu­ables on Sun­day night.

The 26-year-old vic­tim was walk­ing to his apart­ment build­ing at Venus Dri­ve, Ma­coya Ex­ten­sion, around 7.30 pm on Oc­to­ber 2 – when he was ap­proached by the sus­pects – one of whom was armed with a cut­lass.

Fear­ful, the vic­tim hand­ed over the knap­sack which con­tained TT $13,000 in cash and one JBL Blue­tooth speak­er val­ued at TT $250. The sus­pects lat­er es­caped on foot.

