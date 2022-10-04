Police search for robbery suspect

Tunapuna police are searching for two Spanish suspects who robbed a Macoya man of cash and valuables on Sunday night.
The 26-year-old victim was walking to his apartment building at Venus Drive, Macoya Extension, around 7.30 pm on October 2 – when he was approached by the suspects – one of whom was armed with a cutlass.
Fearful, the victim handed over the knapsack which contained TT $13,000 in cash and one JBL Bluetooth speaker valued at TT $250. The suspects later escaped on foot.
