Police Release Identities Of Two Killed In Westmoreland

The police have released the identities of the two men who were gunned down at a bar in Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland, this morning. They are 23-year-old Orlando Evans, otherwise called «Ojay», a construction worker of Hideaway Lane in Negril, and 34-year-old Winston Cassanova, a tiler of Whitehall, Tank Hill, Negril. Three other people, including a female bartender, were wounded in the attack. Investigators say one of the wounded people was the target of the attack. It’s reported that about 9 o’clock, the victim, who is out on bail on a charge of murder, went to report on condition of bail at the Negril Police Station. While he was walking home, a black car drove up beside him and he ran. Three men alighted the motor car and opened fire at him. He sustained bullet wounds. It was later discovered that three men and a woman at the nearby bar were shot. The wounded persons were taken to hospital where two of them were pronounced dead.

