Police recruitment exams II

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that recruitment examinations for applicants from St Patrick, St Mark, St John and Carriacou and Petite Martinique are scheduled for Saturday, 30 July 2022, from 9 am at the following venues:

St John: St John Roman Catholic School Carriacou: Hillsborough Secondary School Interested individuals should be at the venue by 8:30 am and are also asked to carry a valid picture ID Card, snack/light refreshments, pens and pencils.

Office of Commissioner of Police

