Police probing if St Andrew chef killed in reprisal

The St Andrew North Police are investigating whether Saturday’s murder of a chef on the Rose Hall main road in Lawrence Tavern is linked to an ongoing gang feud elsewhere in St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old John ‘One Son’ Anderson, from the Rose Hall community.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern police are that Anderson was selling soup at his roadside shop when he was attacked by gunmen who him in the head.

He died on the spot.

The men escaped on foot.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

