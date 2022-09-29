28 septiembre, 2022
Police Officer Who Threatened To Shoot At Crowd In St. James Offered Bail

A police officer who was implicated in a brawl in Maroon Town, St. James on August 4, 2020, was offered $300,000 bail when he appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday morning.   He is to return to court on November 29.   Constable Adrian Johnson is charged with five counts of assault at common law and unlawful discharge of firearm.   The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says Constable Johnson, who was a pillion on a motorcycle, discharged several shots from his personal firearm at a moving vehicle and subsequently pointed the firearm at a crowd of people, threatening to shoot them.

