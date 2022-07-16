Police officer granted $50k bail on charge of attempted murder

Entornointeligente.com /

Police Constable Ransom Frederick is now on $50,000.00 bail following charge of attempted murder preferred against him by the police.

Frederick first appeared before the Roseau Magistrate Court on July 14, 2022, where the charge was read to him. The accused was not required to enter a plea as the matter is an indictable offense and is expected to be heard at the High Court before a judge and jury.

The Sineku man is charged for the attempted murder of Glennie Bruney of 13 River Street, Roseau.

Reports indicate that in the wee hours of July 9, 2022, at River Street, Bruney was shot four (4) times.

In Frederick’s second court appearance, today July 15, 2022, his attorneys Wayne Norde and Gina Abraham-Thomas put forward a bail application on his behalf.

In his submission to the court, Norde pleaded with presiding Magistrate Michael Laudat to grant bail to his clients «for his own protection.»

According to the defense attorney, Frederick has been attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the past five years which he deemed as «high risk.»

«During his employment at CID, he has dealt with numerous people some of whom are awaiting trial at the prison and there are pending matters of threats to the life of the defendant by some of the persons who are on remand,» Norde said.

As such, Norde stated, it would not be in the interest of justice to deny bail to his client and remand him at the Dominica State Prison.

In his application, he vowed that should bail be granted to his client, Frederick will surrender to the court on days required, will not interfere with witnesses, and will not commit any offenses while on bail.

However, Magistrate Laudat told the attorney that he did not address nor de satisfy the court on section 7 (2)(e) of the bail act, the public’s interest.

Laudat posited that the court has taken a dim view of the wanton use of firearms in a number of offenses as of late.

«The community should walk the streets of Dominica and feel at ease. So Mr. Norde, please speak to me on that section of the bail act. How is it in the public’s interest to grant bail to your client?» the Magistrate asked.

Norde responded that the alleged offense which the officer stands charged for is different from other firearm related offenses.

He told the court that the firearm used, was a government issued licensed firearm and Frederick is a trained firearm user.

«He did not flee the scene after the incident, he remained there and immediately surrendered the firearm to the officers on the scene,» the attorney averred. «So this matter should not be connected or compared to other matters of gun violence or revenge crimes.»

State attorney attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Daina Matthew, did not object to bail but she told the court that the prosecution appreciates the posture of the court in interpreting the seriousness of the offense of attempted murder as seriously as murder under the bail act.

«Though as noted by the defense counsel the gun used was not unlicensed, it was still used by an officer of the court who was supposed to protect the public from harm and not cause harm,» the attorney declared.

Nevertheless, she said the prosecution appreciates the criteria that the accused is a police officer and his safety at the prison may be compromised.

In handing down his decision, Magistrate Laudat said notwithstanding the prosecutionâs no objection to bail, section four of the new bail act stipulates that bail is not a right and the discretion lies solely in the hands of the presiding Magistrate on whether or not bail should be granted.

In exercising his discretion Laudat stated that consideration was given to section 6 (2) of the bail act which states that the court shall have regard for the nature and seriousness of the offense, the character and community ties of the defendant; the defendant’s record in respect of the fulfillment of his obligations under previous grants of bail and the length of time the defendant would spend in custody of the court were to refuse the defendant bail.

«The accused is a first time offender and after great consideration, the court finds that it is not in the public’s interest to deny bail to the accused. As a police officer, the court will not put his life at risk.»

Bail was granted to Frederick in the sum of $50,000.00 with Elisha Laurent as his surety.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused is not to interfere with any of the state witnesses;surrender all his travel documents to the court prior to his release; live an honest and industrious life and not reoffend while on bail; not change his address without first informing the court and not leave the jurisdiction of the court without first apply for permission to do so.

Frederickâs bail condition states further that he should report to the Salybia police station every Monday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Breach of any of these conditions will result in the revocation of his bail.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com