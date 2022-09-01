1 septiembre, 2022
Police make major bust of firearms, ammunition and drugs; two in custody

Dominica police say that two individuals are in police custody in connection with a  bust of firearms, firearms, ammunition, and cannabis which they made on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Acting Inspector of Police, Fixton Henderson, said in statement that that a police operation intercepted one Suzuki Swift car registration number TP677 at Loubiere at about 6 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

«A search of the vehicle was conducted by the police. 27 9MM pistols, 1 Glock 40 pistol, 108 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and in excess of  40 pounds of cured cannabis weed were found in and seized from the vehicle. Two persons are presently in police custody assisting with the investigations in this matter,» Henderson added.

