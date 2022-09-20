Police make arrest in Hanover cold case

Entornointeligente.com /

After more than two years on the run, a Hanover man accused of wounding another man during an altercation is to face court following his arrest and charge by the Lucea police.

He is 35-year-old Simeon Powell of Bull Bay district, Lucea in Hanover.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m. on August 15, 2019, Powell had a dispute with his neighbour. It is alleged that after a verbal spat, he left and then returned and attacked the neighbour with a machete, severing two fingers.

After diligent investigations by Lucea detectives, Powell was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday, September 6 this year and later charged with wounding with intent.

His court date is being finalised.

