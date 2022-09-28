Police launch manhunt for girlfriend of slain Hanover businessman

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE HANOVER police are continuing their manhunt for Anita McKetty, also called ‘Hope’, who allegedly shot and killed her partner, popular Hanover businessman Syddoo Chambers.

McKetty, whose last known address is Anchovy in St James, reportedly fled the scene in Chambers’ white Toyota Mark X motor car immediately after the shooting, which took place at his Hanover residence last Thursday.

Commanding officer in charge of the Hanover police, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, told The Gleaner on Monday that McKetty is the suspect in Chambers’ murder and urged her to report to the police.

«The Hanover police are now in search of the suspect and a stop order has since been placed on all ports of exit,» Beeput said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

