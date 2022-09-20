Police kill Pennywise bandits in woman’s home: «I felt like I saw God»

Entornointeligente.com /

Ke­jan Haynes

When po­lice en­coun­tered the ban­dits who had robbed the Pen­ny­wise Plaza in La Ro­main, one woman and her fam­i­ly, came way too close to the ac­tion.

An­n­marie El­bourne-Coun­ty, 67, gave Guardian Me­dia an ac­count of the shoot­ing. The armed ban­dits ran in­to her home where she and five mem­bers of her fam­i­ly were forced to take cov­er.

She said she heard «a hail of bul­lets.»

The ban­dits en­tered through the house through a win­do The po­lice gave chase, cor­nered them in a room where the shootout oc­curred. Four ban­dits would be dead by the end of the ex­change.

«I knew it was no or­di­nary fir­ing,» she said. She said the po­lice told her to go back in­to her home. Po­lice checked on her to make sure she was safe and swept the house to en­sure it was clear when it was all over.

In the mo­ment she said she was calm but once it was all over she re­alised she was trau­ma­tised.

«I felt like if I saw God,» She cried.

She took the op­por­tu­ni­ty to com­mend the po­lice ser­vice for their han­dling of the sit­u­a­tion.

El­bourne-Coun­ty called on young peo­ple to put down the guns. She said she’s worked her life as a pro­ba­tion of­fi­cer. She asked «if this is the re­ward for my fam­i­ly and I we need to look at the di­rec­tion our so­ci­ety it tak­ing.»

She said the coun­try is hard for every­one. She said it isn’t easy for her ei­ther as a pen­sion­er.

«I have to face the gro­cery just like every­one else. It’s not easy I ac­cept but we don’t have to go in­to crime,» she cried.

