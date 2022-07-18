Police kill man of unsound mind in Half-Way-Tree

Entornointeligente.com /

A man of unsound mind was shot dead by a police officer following a confrontation in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew this afternoon.

An identity for the deceased has not been established.

Reports are that the mentally ill man had earlier attacked persons in the transportation centre in Half-Way-Tree with stones and other sharp objects.

Security guards working inside the centre were alerted but they were unable to contain the threat. The police were summoned and during another alleged attack the man was shot twice in the abdomen.

«He was hurling missiles, stones and waving a machete, causing a threat in the transportation centre. The security guards couldn’t manage it so they called the police,» said Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, head of the St Andrew Central Police Division.

