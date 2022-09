Entornointeligente.com /

The St. Mary police have launched a probe into an attack which left one man dead in Highgate on Monday. He is 45-year-old Lincoln Vincent of Stockholm, Highgate. Mr. Vincent was in his community around 7:30 p.m. when he was attacked and shot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. This brings to 28 the number of murders committed in St. Mary since the start of the year.

