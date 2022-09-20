Police investigating Fatal Shooting in Fond Cole

Entornointeligente.com /

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is currently carrying out investigations into a shooting incident at Fond Cole, which left one man dead and two others nursing injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

Acting Inspector Fixton Henderson stated that at on Monday 19 th September 2022, about 10:45 PM three Fond Cole men were sitting on a head wall over a culvert at Glasgow Fond Cole, when they were apparently attacked and shot by a male individual.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/MJ200922POLICE.mp3 Acting Inspector Fixton Henderson

