The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is carrying out investigation into the discovery of apparent human remains found at sea, off the coast of Bioche on Monday 15th August 2022 about 1:00 PM. Inspector (Ag) Fixton Henderson has more details.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ160822REPORT.mp3 Inspector (Ag) Fixton Henderson

