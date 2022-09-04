Police in St James ready for new school year

Entornointeligente.com /

Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of the St James Community Safety and Security Branch, Angela McIntosh-Gayle, says the unit is in a state of readiness for the new school year, which begins on Monday, September 5.

McIntosh-Gayle said the police will be out in their numbers from as early as 6:30 a.m. to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Additionally, she indicated that officers will be going into the various schools across the parish to engage students and staff on safety protocols, updating emergency contacts, participating in devotional exercises, and more to keep them safe.

«We will have persons going into the schools to speak with the principals, address students and we are doing it for the entire week, and we will continue for maybe two weeks,» McIntosh-Gayle outlined in an interview with JIS News.

«We have the school resource officers who will be paying attention, as we realise that there is violence in schools at times and children take in weapons to school, and so we want to ensure that we are on top of our game, where we send in our police officers to be impactful in the school and help the children to understand,» she added.

